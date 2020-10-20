Tropical Storm Epsilon to become hurricane by Thursday

Tropical Storm Epsilon to become hurricane by ThursdayTuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Tropical Storm Epsilon continues to strengthen
and will likely become a hurricane by early Thursday.
Epsilon, the 26th names storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h, slightly stronger than when it formed yesterday.
The system is stationary about 1,240 kilometres southeast of Bermuda as of this morning, according to the National Hurricane Centerâ€™s 5:00 am update.
Epsilon is forecast to begin a slow northward motion tonight and will then make a northwestward move by Thursday.
Bermuda will be affected by large swells from Epsilon over the next several days, and likely cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
No coastal watches or warnings are yet in effect.
The storm is expected to remain well east of the Bahamas.
