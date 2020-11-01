Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; brings heavy rains to Jamaica, Cayman Islands

Tropical Storm Eta forms in Caribbean; brings heavy rains to Jamaica, Cayman IslandsSunday, November 01, 2020
|
Tropical
Storm Eta formed in the Caribbean bringing heavy rains across Jamaica and the Cayman
Islands.
Eta is the 28th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, tying the record for the most named storms in one season that was set in 2005.
The system has maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometres per hour and was located 345 kilometres south of Kingston, Jamaica at 7:00 am, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Eta is expected to strengthen and will likely become a hurricane by tomorrow.
Tropical Storm Eta is expected to produce five to 10 inches of rain across Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the southern coat of Hispaniola through to Thursday evening.
Additionally, a hurricane watch is in effect for the northeastern coast of Honduras and the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, where it should make landfall by early Tuesday.
