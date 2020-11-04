Tropical Storm Eta to reenter Caribbean on Friday

A weakened Tropical Storm Eta will be reentering the Caribbean on Friday. According to the Meteorological Service of Jamaica, Eta will move over northern Nicaragua today, across central portions of Honduras tomorrow, and is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

The service said that as of 4 a.m., the centre of Tropical Storm Eta was located about 130 kilometres west of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua.

It said Eta is moving toward the west near 13 km/h.

The met service said faster west-northwestward motion is expected through Thursday morning, followed by a turn toward the north. On Thursday night and Friday, it will then move toward the northeast.

It added that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 110 km/h with higher gusts. Eta will continue to weaken as it moves over land during the next couple of days. The service said Eta should become a tropical depression tonight.