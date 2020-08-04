Tropical Storm Isaias brings heavy rains, tornadoes to New Jersey

Tropical Storm Isaias is wreaking

havoc on New Jersey as the system spawns tornadoes and dumps heavy rains,

causing power outages, on the state.

After sparing the Caribbean much of its impact as a hurricane, the now-downgraded system has forced a state of emergency in the state as strong winds and heavy rains force citizens to batten and down ride out the storm.

Winds of up to 45 to 55 mph winds with gusts to 70 mph were predicted by forecasters.

Some 327,000 homes and businesses are said to be without electricity as crews prepare to restore power once the worst is past.

The state’s governor, Phil Murphy, said the strongest impact will be felt on New Jersey’s western side.

Additionally, an apparent tornado was reported in Cape May County, said the National Weather Service. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or damage.

All state offices were closed and non-essential state government workers directed to remain home.