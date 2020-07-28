‘Tropical Storm Isaias’ could form as early as tonight—National Hurricane Center

The US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC)

expects potential cyclone nine to develop into a tropical storm as early as

Tuesday night (July 28) or by Wednesday, if it continues to strengthen at its

current rate.

In a statement at 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST), the NHC noted that the massive low-pressure system is located at latitude 14.4 North, longitude 55.9 West—or roughly 700 kilometres east-south-east of the Leeward Islands.

Potential tropical cyclone nine continues to clock maximum sustained winds around 65 kilometres/hour as it moves in west-northwest trajectory at 37 kilometres/hour.

The NHC further stressed that environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for the system’s development and would become the ninth-named storm, Isaias. The hurricane watchdog estimates the disturbance has a 90 per cent chance to form.

“On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday,” the National Hurricane Center’s advisory indicated.

In the meantime, the Dominican Republic and Dominica have also activated tropical storm warnings as the NHC warned The Bahamas as well as Turks and Caicos Islands to be on alert.

Earlier today, several Caribbean states activated warnings ahead of the anticipated fallout from a system gathering steam in the central Atlantic.

