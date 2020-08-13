Tropical Storm Josephine forms; could impact Caribbean this weekend

Tropical Storm Josephine forms; could impact Caribbean this weekendThursday, August 13, 2020
|
Tropical
Storm Josephine formed in the Atlantic Ocean this Thursday morning, making it
the earliest “J-named” in recorded history.
The storm was located 975 miles (1,569 kilometres) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s advisory published at 11 a.m.
The center said Josephine is moving west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph).
On its projected path, Josephine could pass relatively close to the Leeward Islands in the northeastern part of the Caribbean this weekend.
Josephine’s strengthening to a tropical storm today, breaks the previous record held by Jose which developed on August 22, 2005.
It is the eighth storm this year to have broken records for being the earliest named system for their respective letters.
Only two of the named storms, Hanna and Isaias, have become hurricanes. The latter killed two people in the Caribbean in early August and several more across the United States where it made landfall.
No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for Tropical Storm Josephine.
