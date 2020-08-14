Tropical Storm Josephine still weak in Atlantic

Tropical

Storm Josephine remains a low threat in the Atlantic Ocean as the system

struggles to find strength.

Josephine barely maintains its status as a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph). The system was located 572 milles (920 kilometres) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands as at 11:00 a.m. according to the Miami-based US National Hurricane Center.

Josephine was expected to strengthen over the next day or so, forecasters said.

While no coastal watches or warnings were in effect, Josephine was expected to strengthen over the next few days after forming yesterday.

The tropical storm is the earliest “J” named system in recorded history, breaking the previous record set by 2005’ Jose which formed on August 22.

Seven other storms have set records for being the earliest named systems in the Atlantic for their respective letters.

Only two storms, Hanna and Isaias, which killed two people in the Caribbean this month, have become hurricanes.