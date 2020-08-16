Tropical Storm Josephine weakens, Kyle downgraded

Tropical

Storm Josephine has weakened while a second system, Kyle, has been downgraded

to a post-tropical cyclone.

Josephine was located 305 kilometres northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 a.m. advisory. Forecasters expect that the system could dissipate by Monday, with Kyle expected to do the same later that day.

Kyle was located 880 kilometres southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland in Canada at the time of the advisory. Both systems had maximum sustained winds around 65 kph.

Josephine could still bring between one and three inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Nine storms, including Kyle, have now been the earliest named system for their respective letters. Tropical Storm Kyle’s formation broke the previous record held by Katrina which formed on August 24 back in 2005.

Only two systems, Hanna and Isaias, which killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month, have become hurricanes.