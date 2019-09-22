Tropical Storm Karen damages sections of Trinidad and Tobago

Fallen power lines and flash flooding are being reported in sections of Trinidad and Tobago, as Tropical Strom Karen developed in the southeast Caribbean on Sunday morning.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Florida, Tropical Storm Karen, as at 11 a.m., had sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west-northwest at 13 mph about 30 miles north of Grenada and 65 miles south-southeast of St Vincent.

Reports emerging from Tobago detail moderate structural damage due to the passage of Tropical Storm Karen. Several roads are also said to be inaccessible, with the largest town, Scarborough, having issues with instances of flash floods.

Tropical storm watches have been issued for the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra, while tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, as the storm’s projected path takes it into the southern Caribbean Sea today.

The storm is projected to turn toward the northwest on Monday and then north by Tuesday, targeting Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, and then back into the Atlantic by Wednesday.