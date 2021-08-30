Tropical Storm Kate forms, not expected to pose a threat to land

Tropical Storm Kate formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Monday (August 28).

Kate, previously known as Tropical Depression Ten, is just one of three disturbances being monitored by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

According to the latest data from NHC, Kate is about 770 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands and was seen moving north at 8 mph and has winds of 45 mph.

Kate poses no immediate threat to land.