Tropical Storm Kyle forms; Josephine continues towards Caribbean

The

active Atlantic hurricane season continues with the formation of the season’s

11th named storm, Kyle, yesterday (August 14).

Tropical Storm Kyle was 450 kilometres southeast of Providence, Rhode Island in the United States, as at 5:00 a.m. today, said the Miami-based National Hurricane Center NHC).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Josephine continues to slowly move towards the Caribbean, with the Center placing it 500 kilometres east of the Leeward Islands in its last advisory. Josephine is forecast to bring oe to three inches of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The threat to land is minimal from both storms, which have maximum sustained winds of 75 kmp, the Center said.

So far, no coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm.

Nine storms, including Kyle, have now been the earliest named system for their respective letters. Tropical Storm Kyle’s formation broke the previous record held by Katrina which formed on August 24 back in 2005.

Only two systems, Hanna and Isaias, which killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month, have become hurricanes.