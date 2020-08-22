Tropical Storm Laura brings heavy rains, strong winds to Caribbean

Tropical Storm Laura will bring heavy rains and strong winds to several Caribbean nations as it moves through the region.

Flood rains and wind are likely throughout Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Hispaniola and Cuba as Laura is projected to move towards the US Gulf Coast.

Tropical storm warnings are in place for parts of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the southeastern Bahamas where tropical storm conditions are expected this weekend.

Three to six inches of rainfall is possible in Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands parts of Hispaniola and eastern Cuba, said the US National Hurricane Center. As a result, a flash flood watch has been issued for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and will remain in place until Sunday evening. Flash flooding and mudslides are possible in steep terrain over the weekend, said the National Weather Service.

Additionally, one to three inches of rainfall is likely in the northern Leeward Islands, southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos with maximum rainfall totals of up to five inches projected.

Laura is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico by Monday where warmer water temperatures could see it strengthen, possibly becoming a hurricane.