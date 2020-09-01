Tropical Storm Nana forms just south of Jamaica, aims at Central America

Tropical Storm Nana forms just south of Jamaica, aims at Central AmericaTuesday, September 01, 2020
|
Tropical Storm Nana has formed in the central Caribbean on Tuesday (September 1), and continues to get better organised, even as it became the earliest named ‘N-storm’ since records have begun.
According to a 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Nana was located at latitude 16.1 north, longitude 77.5 west—or roughly 225 kilometres south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.
The system is currently moving in a generally western trajectory at 30 kilometres/hour, and packs maximum sustained winds near 65 kilometres/hour, with higher gusts.
The US-based NHC further noted that it forecasts Tropical Storm Nana gaining some strength within the next 48 hours.
The hurricane watchdog added that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 130 kilometres, mainly northeast through northwest of the centre.
The Jamaican Meteorological Service activated a severe weather alert on Monday evening, as it anticipated deteriorating conditions associated with Nana, which was a large tropical wave at the time.
In the meantime, the NHC has issued a tropical storm watch for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala-Honduras border, including Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.
“A tropical storm watch may be required for portions of Guatemala, Belize, and the southern Yucatan Peninsula later today,” the NHC advised.
Stay tuned for more updates.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy