Tropical Storm Nana forms just south of Jamaica, aims at Central America

Tropical Storm Nana has formed in the central Caribbean on Tuesday (September 1), and continues to get better organised, even as it became the earliest named ‘N-storm’ since records have begun.

According to a 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Nana was located at latitude 16.1 north, longitude 77.5 west—or roughly 225 kilometres south-southwest of Kingston, Jamaica.

The system is currently moving in a generally western trajectory at 30 kilometres/hour, and packs maximum sustained winds near 65 kilometres/hour, with higher gusts.

— Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) #Nana has formed south of Jamaica – the earliest forming 14th named storm of an Atlantic #hurricane season on record. Prior record was Nate on September 6, 2005 at 0UTC. pic.twitter.com/HKr4QJe1F9September 1, 2020

The US-based NHC further noted that it forecasts Tropical Storm Nana gaining some strength within the next 48 hours.

The hurricane watchdog added that tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 130 kilometres, mainly northeast through northwest of the centre.

The Jamaican Meteorological Service activated a severe weather alert on Monday evening, as it anticipated deteriorating conditions associated with Nana, which was a large tropical wave at the time.

A Severe Weather Alert is now in effect due to the expected impact of an active Tropical Wave due to pass south of Jamaica on Tuesday. Increased rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are predicted. — MetServiceJA (@MetserviceJA) pic.twitter.com/frqskw7xQsAugust 31, 2020

In the meantime, the NHC has issued a tropical storm watch for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala-Honduras border, including Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras.

“A tropical storm watch may be required for portions of Guatemala, Belize, and the southern Yucatan Peninsula later today,” the NHC advised.

