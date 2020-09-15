Tropical Storm Teddy is coming, and it could become a powerful hurricane

Tropical Storm Teddy is coming, and it could become a powerful hurricaneTuesday, September 15, 2020
Tropical Storm
Teddy is more than 1,000 miles away from the Lesser Antilles, but the residents
are already being warned that it could become a powerful hurricane in a matter
of days.
Teddy is located about 1,030 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. There are no coastal watches or warnings related to the weather system. However, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the islands in the Lesser Antilles need to pay close attention to the storm.
“Teddy is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph and a west-northwest to northwest track is anticipated during the next few days,” the NHC said.
“Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast for the next several days, and Teddy is likely to become a hurricane late today and could reach major hurricane strength in a few days.”
Teddy is just the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season.
On Monday, Bermuda was hit by Hurricane Paulette. It is now 405 miles northeast of the island, and it is expected to slow down and turn southeastward by late Thursday.
