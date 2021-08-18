Tropical Storm Warning lifted for Jamaica as Grace barrels toward Cayman

In its early Wednesday (August 18) update, the Met Service said that the Tropical Storm Warning had been discontinued for Jamaica.

The Met Service noted that as Tropical Storm Grace continues on a path away from the island, tropical storm conditions are no longer being experienced on the island.

At 4:00 a.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Grace was located near Latitude 18.8 degrees North, Longitude 80.9 degrees West. This is about 280 kilometres (175 miles) west-northwest of Negril Point, Jamaica, or 65 kilometres (40 miles) south-southeast of Grand Cayman.

Grace which is projected to strengthen into a Hurricane is expected to move over the Cayman Islands later this morning and then approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico tonight or early Thursday.