Forecasters out of names as Tropical Storm Wilfred forms

The hurricane season is officially out of names with the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic earlier today (September 18).

Wilfred, located just over 600 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, poses no threat to land and is forecast to weaken over the Atlantic next week. is expected to weaken dissolve by early next week before approaching land.

It’s only the second time in recorded history all the names in the World Meteorological Organization’s list have been used up following. The first was in 2005, a season which included Hurricane Katrina, Rita and Wilma, storms so catastrophic that the names were retired.

The National Hurricane Center does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z as there aren’t enough names to fill those letters. Forecasters will now move to the Greek alphabet which is already being used with the formation of subtropical storm Alpha, the 22nd named storm of the season.

However, Alpha could become a hurricane as it moves slowly over the Gulf of Mexico, posing a threat to the Texas coast.

Another system developing in the Gulf could become a Tropical Storm Beta soon.

Forecasters are also monitoring Hurricane Teddy which is expected to bring heavy rain, storm surges and strong winds to Bermuda this weekend.

With more than two months left before the official November 30 end of the hurricane season, some forecasters predict it is likely 2020 will surpass the 28 named storms recorded in 2005.