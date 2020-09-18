Forecasters out of names as Tropical Storm Wilfred forms

Forecasters out of names as Tropical Storm Wilfred formsFriday, September 18, 2020
|
The hurricane season is officially out of names with the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic earlier today (September 18).
Wilfred, located just over 600 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, poses no threat to land and is forecast to weaken over the Atlantic next week. is expected to weaken dissolve by early next week before approaching land.
It’s only the second time in recorded history all the names in the World Meteorological Organization’s list have been used up following. The first was in 2005, a season which included Hurricane Katrina, Rita and Wilma, storms so catastrophic that the names were retired.
The National Hurricane Center does not use the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z as there aren’t enough names to fill those letters. Forecasters will now move to the Greek alphabet which is already being used with the formation of subtropical storm Alpha, the 22nd named storm of the season.
However, Alpha could become a hurricane as it moves slowly over the Gulf of Mexico, posing a threat to the Texas coast.
Another system developing in the Gulf could become a Tropical Storm Beta soon.
Forecasters are also monitoring Hurricane Teddy which is expected to bring heavy rain, storm surges and strong winds to Bermuda this weekend.
With more than two months left before the official November 30 end of the hurricane season, some forecasters predict it is likely 2020 will surpass the 28 named storms recorded in 2005.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy