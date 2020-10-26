Tropical Storm Zeta could become hurricane today

Tropical Storm

Zeta is gradually strengthening and becoming better organised as the system

remains on track to become a hurricane later today.

Zeta is the 27th named storm of the hurricane season which could become the most active on record with another month remaining until the November 30 end-date. The current record is 28 named storms from the 2005 season.

The storm was located 230 kilometres southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Tulum to Dzilam and Cozumel in Mexico while a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, South of Tulum to Punta Allen and West of Dzilam to Progreso.

This marks the 5th consecutive season far above the normal of 12 named storms.Â