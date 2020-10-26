Tropical Storm Zeta could become hurricane today

Tropical Storm Zeta could become hurricane todayMonday, October 26, 2020
|
Tropical Storm
Zeta is gradually strengthening and becoming better organised as the system
remains on track to become a hurricane later today.
Zeta is the 27th named storm of the hurricane season which could become the most active on record with another month remaining until the November 30 end-date. The current record is 28 named storms from the 2005 season.
The storm was located 230 kilometres southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and carrying maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Tulum to Dzilam and Cozumel in Mexico while a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Pinar del Rio, Cuba, South of Tulum to Punta Allen and West of Dzilam to Progreso.
This marks the 5th consecutive season far above the normal of 12 named storms.Â
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy