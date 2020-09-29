Tropical wave to bring rain across Jamaica

The Met Service says a tropical wave across the central Caribbean will bring increased rainfall as it nears Jamaica on Wednesday.

According to the Met Service cloudy conditions are expected Â with periods of showers and thunderstorms, which may be heavy at times.

Gusty winds are also anticipated to affect sections of most parishes beginning late this evening and continuing through to Thursday.

The Met Service also used the occasion to caution fisher folk and other marine operators to exercise caution as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate.

The tropical wave is expected to move westward through the Caribbean Sea with the potential to develop into a tropical depression or storm.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says there is a medium chance of tropical development in the western Caribbean Sea during the next five days.

Various computer model forecast suggests there will be an uptick in stormy weather and lowering pressure in the western Caribbean the first few days of October.