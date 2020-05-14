Trudeau, Holness working with UN to guide developing countries through COVID-19

Trudeau, Holness working with UN to guide developing countries through COVID-19Thursday, May 14, 2020
|
Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica and
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and have concluded the first in a series of talks
with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on how best both
countries can assist the developing world rebound from the coronavirus
pandemic.
“The leaders discussed the important role Canada and Jamaica can play, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Development Goals Financing, in support of the United Nations efforts to mobilize international action to assist developing countries in both responding to and recovering from the pandemic, in a way that builds more resilient and inclusive economies and societies,” Trudeau’s office wrote in a statement on .Thursday (May 14)
All three leaders reaffirmed the importance of “coordinated multilateral action in responding to the health emergency and socio-economic impacts of the crisis”.
The statement continued by calling COVID-19 a rapidly evolving global challenge, and the Canadian Government assured it was working closely with local, provincial, and international partners to minimise its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.
As they discussed challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the developing world, Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his strong leadership.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy