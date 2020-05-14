Trudeau, Holness working with UN to guide developing countries through COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica and

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and have concluded the first in a series of talks

with Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres on how best both

countries can assist the developing world rebound from the coronavirus

pandemic.

“The leaders discussed the important role Canada and Jamaica can play, as co-chairs of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Development Goals Financing, in support of the United Nations efforts to mobilize international action to assist developing countries in both responding to and recovering from the pandemic, in a way that builds more resilient and inclusive economies and societies,” Trudeau’s office wrote in a statement on .Thursday (May 14)

All three leaders reaffirmed the importance of “coordinated multilateral action in responding to the health emergency and socio-economic impacts of the crisis”.

The statement continued by calling COVID-19 a rapidly evolving global challenge, and the Canadian Government assured it was working closely with local, provincial, and international partners to minimise its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.

Secretary-General — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) @AntonioGuterres, Prime Minister @AndrewHolnessJM, and I spoke yesterday about COVID-19 and how the @UN, Jamaica, and Canada can help developing countries as they respond to – and recover from – this pandemic. More on what we discussed: https://t.co/3nv5RNDti3May 14, 2020

As they discussed challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly for the developing world, Prime Minister Trudeau thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his strong leadership.