Trudeau set to call snap elections

Trudeau set to call snap electionsSunday, August 15, 2021
|
OTTAWA, Canada (AFP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to call snap elections for September 20 to seek a new mandate to steer the nation's pandemic exit, much to the dismay of his rival parties.
In office since 2015, Trudeau and opposition leaders have been criss-crossing the country in recent weeks making election-style announcements in anticipation.
Today, he will visit the governor general to ask her to dissolve Parliament, triggering a general election that polling shows is likely to return his Liberals to power.
Despite rolling out massive pandemic aid, passing a federal budget and other key legislation with Opposition backing over the past year, Trudeau has lamented that Parliament, in recent months, has become dysfunctional, with a “level of obstructionism and toxicity in the House that is of real concern”.
Opposition leaders disagreed, while warning that it's too soon to be charting a path out of the pandemic when COVID-19 infections are once again surging nationwide following a summer drop that resulted in most public health restrictions being lifted.
All five parties with current seats in Parliament are gearing up for a fierce battle at the ballot box.
“Justin Trudeau's planning an election in the middle of a pandemic because he's focused on politics,” tweeted Trudeau's main challenger, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.
“It's time we had a prime minister planning an economic recovery focused on Canadians,” he added. “We're ready.”
Most Canadians approve of Trudeau's pandemic response. But if a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections strikes during the campaign, it could sink his backing.
“This was the only window of opportunity for him because with students' return to school and universities in two weeks, COVID cases will inevitably go up,” Felix Mathieu, political science professor at the University of Winnipeg, told AFP.
Trudeau's Government “has already held for 18 months, which is the average lifespan for a minority government”, he added.
Despite rising vaccination rates that are among the highest in the world — with almost 62 per cent of Canadians fully inoculated — nearly 1,000 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported across Canada recently.
A spike in hospitalisations led Alberta — the first Canadian province to fully lift pandemic restrictions last month — to reintroduce coronavirus testing and mandatory quarantines for infected persons on Friday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy