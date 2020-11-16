Trump accidentally tweets that Biden won the election

US president, Donald Trump is yet to admit that he lost the US presidential elections to democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

But on Sunday morning, in what appeared to be an accidental tweet, Trump seemed like he was ready to concede when he tweeted, “He won”.

When this was pointed out by his followers, the US president, in a flurry of tweets tried to correct his mistake.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!”

President-elect Joe Biden won 306 electoral college votes in the November 3 election. That’s 36 more than what he needed to win the White House.

Trump, in his refusal to acknowledge Biden’s win has been consistently pushing the narrative of voter fraud. However, senior federal and state election authorities, including a top cybersecurity agency, have rejected those claims.

Still, Trump continues to insist he will prove fraud and prevail in court.