Trump administration sends out teams to guard monuments on July 4th weekend

US President, Donald Trump is preparing for the possibility of protestors vandalising monuments on July 4 holiday weekend. He has put special law enforcement teams in place to protect them.

The announcement was made by the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday.

“While the department respects every American’s right to protest peacefully, violence and civil unrest will not be tolerated,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the announcement.

However, the announcement did not provide details on the teams’ sizes or makeup, how much the deployment cost, or how they would respond to any perceived threats. It also did not say exactly which memorials would be guarded or whether specific threats were made.