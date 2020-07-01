Trump administration sends out teams to guard monuments on July 4th weekend

Trump administration sends out teams to guard monuments on July 4th weekendWednesday, July 01, 2020
|
US President, Donald Trump is preparing for the possibility of protestors vandalising monuments on July 4 holiday weekend. He has put special law enforcement teams in place to protect them.
The announcement was made by the Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday.
“While the department respects every American’s right to protest peacefully, violence and civil unrest will not be tolerated,” Acting Secretary Chad Wolf said in the announcement.
However, the announcement did not provide details on the teams’ sizes or makeup, how much the deployment cost, or how they would respond to any perceived threats. It also did not say exactly which memorials would be guarded or whether specific threats were made.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy