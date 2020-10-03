Trump and wife Melania ‘doing well’ following positive COVID-19 test

Now hospitalised to get treatment for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump claims that he and his wife, Melania Trump, are doing well.

In a short video, Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, shared that he was being transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

He also said that he and his wife were doing well.

“I am going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I am doing very well. But we are going to make sure that things work out,” Trump said in the video that was posted on Twitter on Friday evening.

“The First Lady is doing very well.”

Trump, 74, also thanked “everybody for the tremendous support” he has been receiving since announcing that he had tested positive for the virus.

And as the President is being treated with antiviral drug remdesivir, it is said that other people close to him have tested positive for COVID-19.

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway, the President’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, as well as three Republican US senators, have tested positive for the virus.