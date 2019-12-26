Trump blames Democrats as reason why he can’t ‘deal with foreign leaders’

Embattled US President Donald Trump unleashed

on Democratic party members on Thursday morning, December 26 blaming his

opponents for making it difficult to deal with the leaders of Russia, Syria and

Iran amid the carnage in Idlib Province.

Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

In the Boxing Day rant, Trump claims that since the Democrats have done nothing but dangle the ‘scam’ of impeachment above his presidency, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get his rivals in line, despite all his successes since being elected.

“Despite all of the great success that our country has had over the last 3 years, it makes it much more difficult to deal with foreign leaders (and others) when I am having to constantly defend myself against the Do Nothing Democrats & their bogus Impeachment Scam. Bad for USA!” Trump exclaimed.

In Syria, forces loyal to the Assad regime – and backed by Russian airpower – are slowly advancing in the province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold. As the Syrian army and its allies try to secure a key highway to Aleppo, thousands of civilians are caught in the crossfire.

Trump went on to berate Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for leading what he called a witch-hunt against him, as she purportedly neglects the District of California – decaying into the ‘worst in America’.

“Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!” he continued.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump last Wednesday (Dec 18).