Trump could be the third president to be impeached

Trump could be the third president to be impeachedWednesday, December 18, 2019
President Donald Trump is reportedly on the cusp of being impeached by the House of Representatives, with a historic debate set Wednesday (Dec 18) on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress.
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible thing,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, the Democrats have the numbers to charge Trump.
“Very sadly, the facts have made clear that the President abused his power for his own personal, political benefit and that he obstructed Congress,” Democrat and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote to colleagues.
The rare undertaking to impeach a president, set to unfold over more than six hours of debate Wednesday.
Democratic leaders say Trump put his political interests above those of the nation when he asked Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Democrat Joe Biden, and then withheld $400 million in military aid as the US ally faced an aggressive Russia. They say he then tried to obstruct Congress by stonewalling the House investigation into the matter.
