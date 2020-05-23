Trump heads to golf course

President Donald Trump headed to the golf

course for the first time in over two months, engaging in his personal passion

as well as attempting to show how the country can return to normal after

stay-at-home orders taken against the coronavirus.

Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was spotted earlier wearing a white polo shirt and signature white “Make America Great Again” cap. The White House doesn’t always confirm Trump’s activities while at his golf courses.

The president’s most recent golf outing was March 8 at the Trump International course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump played at the same course on March 7.

Deborah Birx, the immunologist who coordinates the White House coronavirus task force, specifically mentioned golf as an activity Americans might safely enjoy this weekend during a news conference on Friday.

The US now has over 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 96,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.