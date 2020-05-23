Trump heads to golf course

Trump heads to golf courseSaturday, May 23, 2020
|
President Donald Trump headed to the golf
course for the first time in over two months, engaging in his personal passion
as well as attempting to show how the country can return to normal after
stay-at-home orders taken against the coronavirus.
Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was spotted earlier wearing a white polo shirt and signature white “Make America Great Again” cap. The White House doesn’t always confirm Trump’s activities while at his golf courses.
The president’s most recent golf outing was March 8 at the Trump International course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump played at the same course on March 7.
Deborah Birx, the immunologist who coordinates the White House coronavirus task force, specifically mentioned golf as an activity Americans might safely enjoy this weekend during a news conference on Friday.
The US now has over 1.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 96,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy