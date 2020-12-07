Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, hospitalised for COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump’s

lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Giuliani was admitted to the Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington yesterday (December 6) with symptoms of the virus which has killed more than 280,000 Americans.

News of his diagnosis was shared by Trump in an afternoon tweet in which he wished his counsel a speedy recovery.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor, has travelled on several occasions over the past month as he spearheads legal challenges to Trump’s November 3 election loss.

He is the latest person in Trump’s close circle to contract the virus after Trump himself, his wife, Melania, and son, Barron, where all diagnosed in October.

Several members of the president’s White House team – including Mark Meadows, his chief of staff; Ben Carson, secretary of housing and urban development and press secretary Hope Hicks – have also tested positive for COVID-19.