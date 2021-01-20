Donald Trump leaves White House for the last time today

Today is THE day BUZZ fam! Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time as President of the United States.

Trump and now soon-to-be former first lady Melania Trump, boarded the Marine One helicopter and headed to the military send-off at Joint Base Andrews. Trump used that opportunity to boast of the gains made by his administration.

“What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” he said, before pointing to changes he made to the US military. He also paid “great love” to all the people who have suffered as a result of the “China virus”.

Trump also wished the new administration, “great success”. This is the closest he’s ever come to conceding, but vows that he will be back.

“I will always fight for you. I will be watching, I will be listening, I wish the new administration great love and great success. I think they’ll have great success, they have a great foundation,” he said. “We will be back in some form.”

From here, Trump will fly to his resort in Florida as he will not attend Biden’s inauguration.