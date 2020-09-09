Trump nominated for Noble Peace Prize

BUZZ Fam, US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Noble Peace Prize.

He was nominated by Norwegian far-Right politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde after the “historic peace agreement” between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde said that the Trump administration played a significant role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game-changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

He also praised President Trump for resolving other protracted conflicts worldwide and said he has made “tremendous efforts” in brokering peace.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

However, just to be clear, according to the Norwegian politician he was “not a big Trump supporter”, but other leaders should follow his lead in reserving their judgment.

“The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes,” he said.

“The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump. For example, Barack Obama did nothing,” he added.

This is the second time that Trump is being nominated for the Peace Noble Prize. In 2018, he was nominated for his efforts to solve North Korean nuclear tensions.