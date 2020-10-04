Trump “not out of the woods” but improving

Trump “not out of the woods” but improvingSunday, October 04, 2020
US
President Donald Trump is “not out of the woods” yet as he continues to receive
treatment for the coronavirus at the Walter Reid Medical Center.
A statement from Trump’s physician yesterday said his doctors are “cautiously optimistic”, a more subdued outlook than the president’s own which saw him tweet a video saying he’s “much better” and will “be back soon”.
Navy Commander Dr Sean Conley, during a briefing yesterday, spent much of the time refusing to answer questions as to whether the president had received supplemental oxygen, finally saying, “Thursday, no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen.”
However, several US media houses cite undisclosed sources who say Trump received oxygen Friday morning before being moved to the military hospital by helicopter.
Conley said the president’s symptoms include a mild cough, nasal congestion and fatigue but said he had been fever-free for 24 hours.
Trump’s wife, Melania, also tested positive for the virus and is “really handling it very nicely,” he said in the video.
