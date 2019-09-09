Trump refuses hurricane refugees into the US, claims Bahamas full of ‘very bad gang members’

US President Donald Trump is causing another

stir in international circles after he accused refugees seeking asylum from

Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas of being ‘gang members, thugs and drug dealers’.

Trump, speaking with US media on Monday, said that The Bahamas reportedly has “a tremendous problem” and defended his decision to not let survivors of the category 5 storm into America.

“We have to be very careful. Everyone needs totally proper documentation. I don’t want to allow people who weren’t supposed to be in the Bahamas to come into the United States, including some very bad people,” the President told reporters at the White House.

“Look, the Bahamas had some tremendous problems with people going to the Bahamas that weren’t supposed to be there,” Trump claimed.

As usual, without providing any evidence to back his claim, Trump argued that The Bahamas had some “very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers”.

Trump was fielding questions from the media on the lawns of the White House, just before heading to a Republican campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The disparaging comments about the Bahamian people have drawn widespread condemnation, with Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke calling Trump’s remarks “the height of cruelty”.