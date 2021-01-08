Trump says he will skip Biden’s inauguration

Trump says he will skip Biden’s inaugurationFriday, January 08, 2021
|
United States President Donald Trump
will not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration later this month.
Trump announced his decision on Twitter today, just days after rioters overrun the Capitol in what many have described as an ‘attempted coup’ and ‘insurrection’.
Despite coming as a surprise to few, the tweet stands in contrast to Trump’s televised video message last evening, in which he said he would work to ensure a “smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power” during a period which requires “healing and reconciliation”.
With his absence, Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip his successor’s swearing-in, according to the Associated Press.
Vice President Mike Pence is still expected to attend Biden’s inauguration on January 20.
