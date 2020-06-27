Trump signs executive order to protect statues

Protestors who target monuments in the US will now be imprisoned. That’s the command under the latest executive order signed by US President Donald Trump.

The measure says anyone who damages a public statue must be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law”.

The order also calls for withholding federal funds from local jurisdictions and police departments that fail to stop such “mob rule”.

A number of US statues have been pulled down since the police killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd.

The president issued the order on Friday evening hours after he abruptly cancelled a planned trip to his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, writing on Twitter that he would stay in Washington DC to “make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced”.