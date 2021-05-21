Trump sued for calling coronavirus “china virus”

A Chinese American civil rights group is suing former US President Donald Trump for $22 million in damages over his use the term “China Virus” to describe the novel coronavirus.

During his term in office and upon leaving the White House, the former president frequently referred to the novel coronavirus disease as the “China virus” the “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu”. He often defended his use of the terms when confronted.

But according to TMZ, the lawsuit filed by the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) is alleging that Trump caused defamation, and inflicted emotional distress for his continued use of such phrases.

The group blame Trump’s use of such terms for the increase in the recent rise in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans.

If it wins the lawsuit, CACRC said it will use the money to establish a museum showcasing the history and contributions of AAPI to the U.S.