Trump sued for calling coronavirus “china virus”Friday, May 21, 2021
|
A Chinese American civil rights group is suing former US President Donald Trump for $22 million in damages over his use the term “China Virus” to describe the novel coronavirus.
During his term in office and upon leaving the White House, the former president frequently referred to the novel coronavirus disease as the “China virus” the “Wuhan virus” and “Kung Flu”. He often defended his use of the terms when confronted.
But according to TMZ, the lawsuit filed by the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) is alleging that Trump caused defamation, and inflicted emotional distress for his continued use of such phrases.
The group blame Trump’s use of such terms for the increase in the recent rise in violence against Chinese and Asian Americans.
If it wins the lawsuit, CACRC said it will use the money to establish a museum showcasing the history and contributions of AAPI to the U.S.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy