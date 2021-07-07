Trump suing Facebook, Twitter and Google

Leave it to former US President Donald Trump to label him being kicked off all major social media platforms as “censorship of the American people”. Trump, who was removed from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube for his role in inciting the Capitol Hill riot, is taking the companies to court.

According to the New York Post, the former president’s lawsuit is supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit alumni of the Trump administration.

“Today, in conjunction with the American First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey. Three real nice guys,” a statement from Trump read.

Trump accuses these social media platforms of silencing the American people, and vows to put an end to it.

“We’re asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to stop social media companies’ illegal and shameful censorship of the American people. That’s exactly what they’re doing,” he said.

He added; “We’re demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that you know so well.”

Ultimately, Trump hopes his lawsuit will reform Section 230, which legally protects social media companies from content their users post and how they moderate their platforms.