Trump suspended from Facebook for two years

Former US President Donald Trump will have to wait till 2023 before he can make a Facebook post again.

The social media giant announced on Friday that it will be extending its Trump suspension till 2023.

“Given the gravity of the circumstances that led to Mr. Trump’s suspension, we believe his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules which merit the highest penalty available under the new enforcement protocols,’ a statement, authored by Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg read.

“We are suspending his accounts for two years, effective from the date of the initial suspension on January 7 this year,” the company said.

So this means the suspension will remain through the 2022 off-year elections where Trump is seeking to play a significant role.

The company also had a warning for Trump; “When the suspension is eventually lifted, there will be a strict set of rapidly escalating sanctions that will be triggered if Mr. Trump commits further violations in future, up to and including permanent removal of his pages and accounts.”

‘In establishing the two year sanction for severe violations, we considered the need for it to be long enough to allow a safe period of time after the acts of incitement, to be significant enough to be a deterrent to Mr. Trump and others from committing such severe violations in future, and to be proportionate to the gravity of the violation itself,” it added.