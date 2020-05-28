Trump to sign social media executive order

Trump to sign social media executive orderThursday, May 28, 2020
US President, Donald Trump is making well on his threats to shut down social media platforms he accused of stifling the conservative voice. The White House announced on Wednesday, May 27, that the President will sign an executive order targeting social media firms.
An executive order is a written order issued by the president to the federal government which does not require congressional approval.
Trump’s decision to sign an executive order comes after Twitter flagged some his tweets which it said contained potentially misleading information.
The order’s details have not been shared and it is unclear what regulatory steps the president can take without new laws passed by Congress.
