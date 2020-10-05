Trump wants release from hospital today after drive-by with supporters

Trump wants release from hospital today after drive-by with supportersMonday, October 05, 2020
Donald Trump hopes to be released from hospital (October 5) where he is
being treated for COVID-19 today (October 5).
The news comes a day after the contagious US President left hospital to participate in a brief motorcade to hail supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is receiving care.
The move was criticised by many as the president ignored precautions implemented to stem the spread of the virus which has killed almost 210,000 Americans.
“This is insanity,” tweeted Dr James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed who has often criticised Trump and his handling of the pandemic. “Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days. They might get sick. They may die.”
Conflicting reports about Trump’s health have characterised his admittance to hospital, where he has been since Friday.
It’s still not clear how long the president’s recovery will take once he is discharged from hospital.
