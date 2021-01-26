Trump’s back! Former US President opens office in Florida

Trump’s back! Former US President opens office in FloridaTuesday, January 26, 2021
Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Donald Trump is going anywhere BUZZ Fam. The former US President has apparently opened an “Office of the Former President” in Florida where he vows to “always and forever champion the cause of the American people.”
“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism,’ the statement on executive letterhead said.
The statement was sent to reporters via email. It included a logo that was eerily similar to the Great Seal of the United States.
The Trump office logo uses almost all of the elements of the Great Seal of the United States but takes the shield, the lower legs and tail feathers and arrows and olive branch from the presidential seal.
Trump’s logo designed by his former campaign manager Brad Parscale, according to Wall Street Journal journalist Rebecca Ballhaus.
Parscale has used almost all the elements of the Great Seal but he has taken the shield from the presidential seal.
Less we forget, Trump said in his farewell remarks that he’ll “be back in some form”, guess this is it.
