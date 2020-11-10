Trump’s evangelical adviser dies

Donald Trump’s evangelical adviser, Bishop Harry Jackson Jr has died. He was 66-years-old.

Jackson’s cause of death is currently unknown. And according to a statement from his church- Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland he did not test positive for coronavirus.

Jackson attended Trump’s speech at this year’s Republican National Convention. He was also present at the White House garden party in which Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment to the Supreme Court was announced.

He was conservative, vehemently pro-life anti-same-sex marriage, and a prison reform advocate.

In 2005, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, and while he was being treated, he suffered a stroke.

“Please pray for the Jackson family’s comfort,” a statement from the church read. “and respect their right to privacy at this time.”