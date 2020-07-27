Trump’s national security adviser has COVID-19

United States President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus.

O’Brien has mild symptoms of the virus and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location, said a statement from the White House. The positive result makes him the highest ranking official of the Trump administration to get the virus.

The statement said, “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Previously a Trump valet and the vice president’s press secretary have tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than four million Americans have gotten the COVID-19 virus, with roughly 147,000 reported deaths.