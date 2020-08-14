Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is ‘seriously ill’Friday, August 14, 2020
|
President
Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalised in New York,
according to the White House.
The White House did not share details of the 72-year-old’s hospitalisation but he is said to be seriously ill.
The president is expected to visit his brother at a hospital in Manhattan today, August 14.
Whitehouse spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has a “very good relationship with his brother who is very special to him”.
Robert Trump is one of four siblings to the president and previously worked for him as a top executive at the Trump Organization. He recently filed a lawsuit on behalf of the family to stop publication of a tell-all book by Mary Trump, the president’s niece.
Mary is the daughter of the brothers’ eldest sibling, Fred Trump Jr, who struggled with alcoholism and died in 1981 at the age of 43.
