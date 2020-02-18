Tryall water woes coming to an end

The water shortage of the St Elizabeth community of Tryall is coming to an end.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie, broke ground for the construction of an $11-million water shop for the community on February 14.

The project, to be undertaken over six weeks, will include installation of a 30,000-gallon community water tank, which will provide potable water to residents of Tryall and surrounding areas.

The new water shop will be the third facility established in the parish under the Government’s initiative to address water shortages in communities across the island that are affected by drought. The others have been constructed in Top Hill and the Retirement District in Malvern.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, McKenzie informed that the Government is exploring every opportunity to make water available to the people of St. Elizabeth. These include putting in water harvesting systems and rehabilitating community tanks. “This is a productive parish for agriculture, and in order to support these efforts, the Government must respond in any way that is possible,” he noted.

Tryall resident Hamlet Senior said the community is looking forward to the completion of the facility, which will provide them with reliable access to water.