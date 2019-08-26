TS DORIAN: CAL, LIAT announce flight cancellations

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and LIAT have both announced flight cancellations for Tuesday, August 27.

CAL says it will not be operating flight BW414 Barbados to Trinidad, however it advised that passengers affected by the cancellation of flights BW 455 – Kingston to Barbados and BW 454 Barbados to Kingston Jamaica on August 26th, would be accommodated on the flights BW3455 (Kingston to Barbados) and BW3454 (Barbados to Kingston).

Meanwhile, LIAT has grounded flights to Barbados, St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia, Martinique and Dominica.

The Government of Saint Lucia declared a mandatory national shutdown effective 6 p.m. Monday, as a Hurricane Watch also went into effect for that island earlier in the day. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, Martinique, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St. Eustatius, and Puerto Rico.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, the centre of Dorian is expected to move near or over the Windward Islands this evening and tonight and move into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Dorian could be near hurricane strength when it passes through the northern Windward Islands early Tuesday, and it is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.