Tropical Storm Laura pummels Haiti, DomRep; heads to US

The Caribbean has been pummeled by Tropical Storm Laura leaving thousands without electricity and water in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

The storm brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the neighbouring countries with one at least one reported dead after a tree fell on a home in Haiti killing a 10-year-old child.

More than 100,000 people were left without water in the Dominican Republic while some 200,000 were left without electricity in Puerto Rico after downed trees knocked out power lines.

Officials with megaphones made their way through the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, warning residents to evacuate flood-prone areas before the heavy rains began.

Laura was located about 65 kilometres north-northeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti this morning and is projected to move over Cuba later this evening or tomorrow.

The storm is projected to strengthen once it moves into the Gulf of Mexico where an interesting situation awaits. Laura will likely impact the Gulf at the same time as another tropical storm, Marco. Both are projected to approach Louisianaâ€™s coast at or close to hurricane force tomorrow. Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf at the same time, according to records which date back to 1900. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959.