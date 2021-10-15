TSL awards budding scientists

Four secondary school students have been identified as possible game changers in the field of science, and to help them on this path they have been awarded scholarships from Technological Solutions Limited (TSL).

The students are Faith Chambers from Ardenne High School in St Andrew, Kolina Stewart from Manchester High School in Mandeville, Landra Reid from Herbert Morrison Technical High School in St James, and Dontae Myers from Titchfield High School in Portland.

The four, who were awarded through TSL's 25th anniversary science scholarship programme, are from schools which the company believes have a solid science programme enhanced by a science laboratory with committed and effective science teachers.

“It is a very humbling experience and I didn't really expect it. I was a bit nervous, so I am really elated and thankful,” Chambers told the Jamaica Observer at the handing-over ceremony at The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in New Kingston on Wednesday.

Manchester High student Stewart was equally elated.

“I feel really good to know that I was picked to be a winner, and I am very proud. I just wanted to know what it felt like to get a scholarship, not knowing I would win because I wasn't sure,” she said.

Reid was surprised to be an awardee as she told the Observer, “I asked God to help me and I had support from my family, friends and teachers. I think that it will bring me a far way in life.”

For Myers, who is in Portland, it was a good feeling to be among the awardees.

“I am honoured to be given the opportunity to receive this scholarship. It will really help me to advance in my learning,” said Myers.

The four 15-year-old students, who are in grade 10, each received $100,000 in scholarships valid for two years, while five other competitors from the schools were given a cash prize of $10,000. The schools were also given a plaque of recognition and other prizes.

The students were required to do three science-related written pieces to qualify for the programme.

Dr Andre Gordon, CEO at TSL, told the Observer that providing students with financial assistance is a critical move for the company.

“Every student awarded, whether they won or were nominated, we will remain connected with them and help them through their school career,” said Gordon.

“Having been able to create a business out of applying science for 25 years, it is important that we not only write about it in books like others are using around the world, but we ensure that students at all levels of the education system have an opportunity to understand how science really makes a difference in their own lives,” added Gordon.