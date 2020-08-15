T&T announces strict COVID-19 measures as virus enters community spread

An increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has seen Trinidad and Tobago reintroduce stringent measures to stem the virus spread.

Prime Minister Keith Rowley said COVID-19 has entered the phase of community, resulting in drastic measures including the mandatory wearing of masks.

All schools and teaching institutions have been ordered closed for the rest of the year.

Additionally, dining in will no longer be allowed at restaurants, bars and other food establishments as of Monday, August 17 beginning at 6:00 a.m.

Rowley also announced closures of all beaches, rivers, places of worship, gyms, casinos, parks, member clubs and cinemas. Contact sports are also prohibited.

Other measures announced as the country reports an increase in COVID-19 cases include the restriction of gatherings to five people, attendance at funerals and weddings to 10 people and restriction of travel to Tobago to essentials. Maxi taxis and taxis will now operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The new measures follow Rowleyâ€™s re-election last Monday.

The twin-island republic has reported 474 cases of COVID-19 with 10 deaths.