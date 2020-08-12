T&T braces for more COVID-19 cases following elections

T&T braces for more COVID-19 cases following electionsWednesday, August 12, 2020
|
Trinidad
and Tobago is bracing for more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases following its
general elections on Monday.
Dr Avery Hinds, director of the epidemiology division at the Ministry of Health, said an increase in cases is expected due to increased movement and gatherings over the past few days.
He said there has been a steady increase of cases each day, with a high of 22 being recorded.
The director said there have been breakouts in clusters including schools, workplaces and gatherings.
“At this point in time we have identified that certain settings are the highest risk for transmission. We said that the home setting sometimes the workplace and definitely those close gatherings in bars and other gathering places, religious organisations, religious gatherings formal and informal, those are in the highest risk scenarios,” Dr Hinds said at a press conference this morning.
Of the 161 actives cases currently on the twin-island republic, Dr Hinds said 64 per cent are linked to existing clusters.
Over the election campaign period, which saw the Keith Rowley-led government win another term, there were several reports of COVID-19 protocols being breached.
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 308 COVID-19 cases, resulting in eight deaths.
