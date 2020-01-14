TT Commonwealth gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye given two-year doping ban

TT Commonwealth gold medallist Michelle-Lee Ahye given two-year doping banTuesday, January 14, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago track star Michelle-Lee Ahye was issued a two-year ban on Tuesday (Jan 14).
According to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the Commonwealth Games gold medallist failed to notify doping testers about her whereabouts. The Olympian missed three tests during a 12-month period across 2018 and 2019, and had been provisionally suspended since August 30 of last year.
The Athletics Integrity Unit—an independent anti-doping body for track and field—also said her ban takes effect from April 19, 2019, the date of her last missed test. This means that her results from April 19 to August 30 have been wiped from the record books.
Ahye is the current reigning women’s national 100 metres track star of Trinidad and Tobago. She won the first-ever gold medal for a female Trinidadian track and field athlete at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.
Holding a multitude of medals, she also won bronze at the 2015 Beijing World Championships, silver at the 2019 PanAm Games, gold at the 2011 CAC Championships and holds several gold and silver medals from CARIFTA Games.
