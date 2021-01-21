T&T confirms first case of COVID-19 variant

Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of the coronavirus variant

today.

The patient is a national who had travelled to the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health advised.

The national had been placed in state quarantine upon return to the island, and was transferred to an isolated area at the Couva Hospital once the positive result was confirmed. The ministry said the patient had provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72 hours before departing for Trinidad, as required by the islandâ€™s quarantine protocols.

The ministry used the opportunity to remind the public that the variant is suggested to be more easily transmitted and encouraged all to take protective measures including wearing their masks, social distancing, washing of hands and avoiding touch your face.