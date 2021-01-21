T&T confirms first case of COVID-19 variant

T&T confirms first case of COVID-19 variantThursday, January 21, 2021
|
Trinidad and Tobago confirmed its first case of the coronavirus variant
today.
The patient is a national who had travelled to the United Kingdom, the Ministry of Health advised.
The national had been placed in state quarantine upon return to the island, and was transferred to an isolated area at the Couva Hospital once the positive result was confirmed. The ministry said the patient had provided a negative PCR test which was taken 72 hours before departing for Trinidad, as required by the islandâ€™s quarantine protocols.
The ministry used the opportunity to remind the public that the variant is suggested to be more easily transmitted and encouraged all to take protective measures including wearing their masks, social distancing, washing of hands and avoiding touch your face.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy